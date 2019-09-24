Man accused of hitting woman with hammer, tying hands to bed in Horry County hotel

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A woman told officers she was brutally beaten by her boyfriend before she was able to escape, according to a police report.
Horry County police were called early Monday morning to the Roadside Inn on Highway 17 Business in the Surfside Beach area for a domestic situation.
Officers stated they found a woman in the back of a work truck about a block away from her hotel room.
The victim told police that on Sunday night a verbal altercation between her and her boyfriend, identified as Eddie Warren, turned physical, a police report states.
The report went on to say that Warren hit her with a hammer and his closed fists all over her body and face and also used a screwdriver to try and stab her in the legs.
The victim told police that Warren choked her multiple times until she lost consciousness on several times, the police report said.
“The victim stated that the arrestee also tied her hands to the ends of the bed and would not allow her to leave,” according to the police report.
The victim told officers that Warren had been drinking and eventually passed out which allowed her the opportunity to escape around 2 a.m. Monday.
She said she ran to construction workers down the street and had them call 911.
The victim was taken to the emergency room due to the injuries she sustained.
Officers went to the hotel room where they said they found a screwdriver and multiple signs of a struggle.
Police arrested Warren and charged him with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and kidnapping.
