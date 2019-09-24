Jury finds Brandon Council guilty of murdering CresCom bank employees

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A federal jury convicted Brandon Council of murdering two CresCom Bank employees during a 2017 robbery.
Deliberations began at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday after the defense didn’t present any witnesses. They returned with a guilty verdict after roughly an hour.
During closing arguments the government began and ended with pictures of Katie Skeen and Donna Major smiling. Prosecutors said Council shot them five times during the 2017 robbery.
Prosecutors said he was deliberate and because “it increased his odds of getting away with a bank robbery.”
Council’s defense attorneys’ closing was short and mentioned the defendant’s mindset that he was homeless, jobless and alone. He wanted to get caught and was cooperative with investigators, according to counsel, and showed remorse in the confession.
The defense said to the jury it “makes you wonder what happened to a man that puts him in that place.”
Following the guilty verdict, the court moved into the penalty phase of the trial.
