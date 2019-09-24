J. Reuben Long Detention Center inmate dies after found unresponsive in transport vehicle

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An inmate from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center found unresponsive in the back of a transport vehicle over the weekend was pronounced dead Tuesday, according to officials.
A press release from the Horry County Sheriff’s Office states jail officers found inmate Abed Naqshabandi, 28, unresponsive in the transportation compartment of a detention vehicle after returning from the Conway Medical Center on Saturday.
Naqshabandi was taken back to the Conway Medical Center by ambulance and later taken to the Grand Strand Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead on September 24, authorities said.
The inmate was booked into the detention center on August 28 on two charges.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is conducting an inquiry into the incident. No foul play is detected at this time, according to the release.
