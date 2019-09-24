Horry County police conduct search for fugitive in area of south strand, officials say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A search for a wanted fugitive led to an increase of Horry County police and special operations team members in the south precinct Tuesday morning, according to law enforcement officials.
A number of viewers contacted WMBF News about the heavy police presence in the area of S.C. 707.
Mikayla Moskov, spokesperson for the Horry County Police Department, said officers began looking for the fugitive around 11 a.m. The search continued for almost two hours, ending at 12:50 p.m, she added. More than 10 HCPD vehicles were involved.
No one was taken into custody, according to Moskov. There was no immediate information as to the specific location of the search or who the person is officers were looking for.
According to Moskov, there was no threat to the public.
