Hartsville man faces sex charges involving a minor

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities arrested a Hartsville man who they said is connected to an exploitation of a minor investigation.
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced on Monday the arrest of 34-year-old Trevor Allen. He was taken into custody on Thursday.
Investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which they said led them to Allen.
Authorities said Allen engaged in criminal sexual conduct with a minor and solicited a minor for sex.
He is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and one count of criminal solicitation of a minor.
The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.
