Hartsville man faces sex charges involving a minor

Hartsville man faces sex charges involving a minor
Trevor Allen (Source: W. Glenn Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff | September 23, 2019 at 10:09 PM EDT - Updated September 23 at 10:09 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities arrested a Hartsville man who they said is connected to an exploitation of a minor investigation.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced on Monday the arrest of 34-year-old Trevor Allen. He was taken into custody on Thursday.

Investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which they said led them to Allen.

Authorities said Allen engaged in criminal sexual conduct with a minor and solicited a minor for sex.

He is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and one count of criminal solicitation of a minor.

The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.