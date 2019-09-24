Hartsville High School student in custody after bringing gun to campus, officials say

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – A Hartsville High School student is in police custody after bringing a gun to school Tuesday morning, according to officials.
Audrey Childers, Darlington County School District spokesperson, said school officials notified Hartsville High’s school resource officer that a student may have a weapon on campus.
According to Childers, the student was searched and a small handgun was found. She added no threats were made to students or staff.
The student is in the custody of the Hartsville Police Department.
“The Darlington County School District and our law enforcement officials take these incidents very seriously. The safety of our students and staff is always the top priority,” Childers said.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.