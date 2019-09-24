FIRST ALERT: Summer-like weather returns this week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After a brief break from the heat, warm weather continues to move back in this week.
Temperatures Wednesday afternoon surge back into the 80s as humidity continues to increase. The added mugginess will push the heat index into the upper 90s, likely remaining there each afternoon this week.
Don’t expect to see the pleasant Fall-like mornings we’ve enjoyed here recently. Added humidity also means we aren’t able to cool off as much overnight. Expect to start each morning in the upper 70s, almost 20° warmer than we’ve seen over the last few days.
The afternoon heat will stick around through the weekend but the rain chances are still looking slim. Outside of a few afternoon showers and storms Friday, most of the next seven days will remain dry.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.