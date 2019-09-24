First Alert: September heat continues, humidity slowly increasing

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - As you step out the door this morning, you will notice the change in the way it feels outside. Temperatures are more than 5-10 degrees warmer than where they stood this time yesterday and the humidity is slowly increasing. Outside of the heat, there will be no major changes to today’s forecast. Highs will climb into the upper 80s today in the Grand Strand with the lower 90s in the Pee Dee. It’s going to be a warm one and the humidity will make the temperatures feel 2-3 degrees warmer than the actual temperature today.
A weak cold front will be near our area on Wednesday and models are liking the idea of a stray shower or two by Wednesday afternoon. While most of will remain dry, an isolated shower is looking a little bit more likely for Wednesday afternoon. If you see that shower, consider yourself lucky. Outside of that small chance, we should remain dry over the next seven days as the temperatures and humidity continue to sky rocket.
Highs for the end of the work week will range from the upper 80s on the beaches and the lower 90s inland. The humidity by the end of the week will make those feel like temperatures reach the upper 90s in many spots for Thursday and Friday afternoon. You might want to keep those fall clothes in the closet a little bit longer. This heat only looks to stick around for the next couple of weeks.
