First Alert: September heat continues, humidity slowly increasing

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - As you step out the door this morning, you will notice the change in the way it feels outside. Temperatures are more than 5-10 degrees warmer than where they stood this time yesterday and the humidity is slowly increasing. Outside of the heat, there will be no major changes to today’s forecast. Highs will climb into the upper 80s today in the Grand Strand with the lower 90s in the Pee Dee. It’s going to be a warm one and the humidity will make the temperatures feel 2-3 degrees warmer than the actual temperature today.