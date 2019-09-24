Authorities in Chester County look to ID woman after body found burned

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Chester County Sheriff’s Office is looking to identify a woman whose body was found burned on Lizzie Melton Road on September 20.
Officials believe the woman was either Hispanic or Caucasian and between the ages of 18 and 25. She was 5-foot-8 and weighed 110 pounds.
Authorities said the woman had the following tattoos:
- the word “Loyal” over her right eye
- five five-point stars in a crescent shape pattern under her right eye
- a heart under her left eye
- a five-point star on the right side of her neck
- the word “Blessing” on her stomach
- the word “Sexy” on her right thigh
- the names Ethan and Emily on her right foot
Officials said the woman also had a specific medical condition that required a medical device that was placed in her cranium.
The woman was found on in a ditch along Lizzie Melton Road. The Chester County Sheriff’s Office, the Chester County Coroner’s Office, and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are continuing to investigate this incident.
If you have any information that may help identify this woman or if you were traveling along Lizzie Melton Road between September 19 at 8 p.m. and September 20 at 7 a.m., you are urged to contact the Chester County Sheriff’s Office at 803-581-5131.
