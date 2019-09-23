TONIGHT AT 11: Could updated flood maps have spared homes?

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Hurricane Florence and the flooding that followed damaged more than 1,500 properties in Horry County.
WMBF Investigates obtained a list of all the properties, mapped them and compared them to their current flood zone and what flood zone they could have been in if 2015 Federal Emergency Management Agency flood maps had been adopted.
In speaking with flood victims and officials to explore if the devastation Florence left behind could have been reduced and diving into how aging flood maps played a role, some key findings came to light:
● In 2015, FEMA proposed new flood zones for Horry County that would have added 18,000 more properties to a high-risk zone but the county disputed them, arguing inaccurate calculations.
● Currently, many properties in the county rely on 2003 maps to determine their level of risk and insurance rates.
● Close to half of the properties that reported flood damage after Florence fell in zone X, an area considered at low-risk where homeowners are not required to purchase flood insurance.
● More than 75 percent of the properties that flooded in the low-risk zone would have been in a higher zone when Florence hit if the 2015 FEMA maps had been adopted.
