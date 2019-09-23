Surfsdie Beach man arrested, charged in Dunkin’ Donuts robbery

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A man is in custody for last Wednesday’s robbery of a Dunkin’ Donuts.
Horry County Police said they arrested 39-year old Corey Tyler Busch Sunday morning.
Busch is being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center and charged with armed robbery.
The Sept. 18 robbery at the location in the Surfside Beach area was the second one in a month at the same location. Both occurred in the morning.
There is no word at this time if Busch will also be charged in Aug. 18 crime.
