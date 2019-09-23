Student Spotlight: AP junior has passion for science and art

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Academy for the Arts, Science, and Technology is where junior Jenna Monroe feels like she can grow her passion for science and art.
Monroe’s art work has evolved over the years. She is now a textile 2D and 3D artist who can sew garments, embroider and weave.
“When I was really little, I would draw Disney characters all the time and I wanted to be an animator for a really long time and then I moved into fashion design," she said.
Monroe believes everyone can be an artist in their own way.
"Yeah, I think you just have to find your own median and the right way to show what you’re feeling,' she said.
The junior likes to create art that has both function and is nice to look at. Last year, Monroe embroidered a winning piece she submitted to the Burroughs and Chapin Myrtle Beach Art Museum Spring Show.
“My art teacher said I got best in show and I did not think it was right," she giggled. “I was inspired because I wanted to show the connection that people have to the nature around them. With embroidery, you are sewing every single stroke you are with a paint brush or pencil."
New this year at AAST is a two-year AP capstone research program students can be involved in. Monroe has a double major focusing on environmental science and art.
“I think it’s really cool I am able to bring science and art together, because I think a lot of times they are thought of as two separate things, but I think they come together really nicely,” she said.
Her plan is to continue learning about recycled art and environmental awareness. Monroes gives credit to her teachers at AAST for her growth.
“All of the space we have here and the dedication of the teachers, they really want to be here," she said. "They help us get into competitions that I wouldn’t have known about if I went somewhere else.”
Monroe said she hopes to become an environmental lawyer one day.
