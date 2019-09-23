Special election to fill Georgetown County sheriff seat

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A special election will be held to fill the Georgetown County sheriff seat following the passing of long-time Sheriff Lane Cribb.
According to a Georgetown County press release, filing for the seat will open at 12 p.m. on Oct. 4 and run through 12 p.m. on Oct. 12.
If a primary election is needed, it will take place Dec. 3, county officials said. A runoff election would be held Dec. 17, if necessary.
The special election to determine the new sheriff will be held Feb. 4, the release stated. The term expires in January 2020, so the seat will be on the ballot again in November 2020.
An exact filing fee amount is not currently available, as the elections office is still working to calculate it, according to officials.
News of a special election comes days after Cribb’s Sept. 19 death following a brief illness. He had served as Georgetown County’s sheriff since he was first elected in 1992.
