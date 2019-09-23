Sheriff: Woman bites camel to escape enclosure at Louisiana truck stop; owner says camel is ‘friendly’

GROSSE TETE, La. (WAFB) - A woman was sent to the hospital after biting the private area of a camel that was sitting on her at the truck stop in Grosse Tete, Louisiana, according to the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office.
On Thursday, Sept. 19, a couple at the I-10 truck stop in Grosse Tete was chasing after their deaf dog that ran away from them, Sheriff Brett Stassi says. The dog, according to Stassi, ran under the double barbed wire fencing that closed off the camel’s habitat.
The couple chased after the dog into the enclosure, meeting an agitated camel, who is named Casper. Sheriff Stassi says somehow, the camel sat on the woman. The woman, possibly out of self-defense, bit the camel’s testicles.
Pamela Bossier, a manager at the Tiger Truck Stop, says the couple broke into the enclosure, causing the camel to panic.
“It was just crazy,” Bossier told the Washington Post on Monday, “To the point of why would somebody do that?” She claims the couple was throwing dog treats into the camel’s pin before the dog ran in.
The manager says the camel is friendly and plays with goats all the time. She claims he was playing around with the dog.
The dog’s owners, according to Bossier, went under the barbwire to get into the enclosure before the animal was bitten. She says there’s a video of the incident, but her attorney will likely not allow it to be released.
The woman was sent to the hospital, according to the sheriff. The extent of her injuries was not released. Bossier says the veterinarian is coming to check on the camel.
Casper has been in the enclosure since summer of 2018, replacing truck stop’s previous attraction, Tony the Tiger.
The tiger was put down in October of 2017 because of kidney failure and other health issues. The Tiger Truck Stop has stirred some controversy in the past after an animal rights group filed a petition to free Tony.
