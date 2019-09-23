Santee Cooper building solar farm on MYR’s property

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Officials with South Carolina's largest power provider said they are building a solar energy farm on the property of the Myrtle Beach International Airport.
To be more exact, it will be constructed on U.S. 17 Business at 27th Avenue South.
Santee Cooper officials said the panels will take up about 14 acres of land that will be visible from the road.
EDF Renewables, who is handling the project, said the panels will create two megawatts of energy.
It’s expected to be completed in November.
