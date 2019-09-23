Police, coroner investigating after bones found on island near the Little River

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police are investigating after a report came in of possible human bones being found on Waties Island over the weekend.
According to a press release from the Horry County Police Department, the report came in around 10:15 a.m. Saturday of the discovery of the bones on the island, which is near the Little River.
The caller said the bones were located by a group conducting a community trash clean-up on the island, according to police.
HCPD patrol officers and crime scene investigators responded to the location to assist the Horry County Coroner’s Office with documenting and collecting the bones.
The Horry County Coroner’s Office will work to determine if the bones are human. At this time, there is no evidence of a crime or crime scene associated with this discovery.
