N.C. corn maze honors UNC Charlotte hero Riley Howell

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A corn maze just miles from the hometown of Riley Howell is honoring the UNC Charlotte shooting victim for the heroic actions he took during the tragic event.
Howell, from Waynesville, was killed when he jumped on the shooter as he opened fire in his classroom on April 30. Police say Howell’s actions delayed the shooter, giving police more time to respond, and saving others’ lives.
Along with Howell, 19-year-old Ellis Reed Parlier was killed in the shooting. Four others - 20-year-old Rami Alramadhan, 20-year-old Sean Dehart, 23-year-old Emily Houpt and 19-year-old Drew Pescaro - were all injured.
One month after Howell was killed, the Cold Mountain Corn Maize announced they would be honoring the 21-year-old as the corn was just beginning to come up.
“The corn is up ,the design is in and the bridges are set fer the maize in 2019. This year is a tribute to our hometown hero, Riley Howell,” the June 30 post read. Now, nearly three months later, the maze appears to do just that.
Aerial photos of the maze show a likeness of Howell in the corn, along with the words “Riley Howell” and “HERO” along with “1997-2019.”
“This is a tribute to Riley Howell, who gave his life so others could live,” a Facebook post on the maze’s page reads. “A portion of the proceeds will go to the Riley Howell foundation.”
The 22-year-old shooter was convicted last week and sentenced to two consecutive life sentences.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.