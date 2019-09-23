Myrtle Beach Mall redevelopment project set to start soon

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The roughly $150 million plan to redevelop the Myrtle Beach Mall will begin soon.
The Myrtle Beach Mall is located just north of the city of Myrtle Beach, and developers are working to keep up with the evolving retail industry. In the coming months, the mall will be redeveloped into an outdoor shopping center called "The District.” The hope is to make an outdoor retail, Market Common-style shopping center on the Intracoastal Waterway, taking full advantage of Myrtle Beach’s natural resources.
Officials behind the project say construction was originally set to begin in September, but now they’re looking at an October start date. Once completed, officials believe the economic impact on the community will be significant. The District will be more than just a shopping center. Plans for changes would include new waterfront restaurants, sports bars, additional shopping areas, clubs and a boutique hotel.
As commercial real estate continues to evolve and the shift in the retail industry gearing more towards online, Cates says if you take a look at Myrtle Beach, over the years businesses have come and gone. Cates says these days, people are looking for a full-experience and that’s why outdoor shopping centers are thriving across the country. Also, it’s more cost-efficient for the property owner. He says there’s some key things businesses looking to flourish in the Grand Strand need to keep in mind.
“I think generally in this area, it’s not the type of business, it’s how that business looks at how they’re going to stay viable. I think if a business looks at itself, if they look at the long game and they take steps to preserve their long game and they make they make good decisions, I think they’re going to be here a long time," said Cates.
Cates says we’re at a time now where many retailers and businesses are having to constantly re-invent themselves. He believes as more major retailers come to the area and thrive, other major vendors will pick up and decide to open up shop in the Grand Strand.
