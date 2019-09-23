Myrtle Beach Mall redevelopment project set to start soon

As commercial real estate continues to evolve and the shift in the retail industry gearing more towards online, Cates says if you take a look at Myrtle Beach, over the years businesses have come and gone. Cates says these days, people are looking for a full-experience and that’s why outdoor shopping centers are thriving across the country. Also, it’s more cost-efficient for the property owner. He says there’s some key things businesses looking to flourish in the Grand Strand need to keep in mind.