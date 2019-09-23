Lake City leaders to hold prayer vigil, meeting in response to recent shootings

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - Lake City leaders will hold two community safety events after four people were shot in two days.
Authorities said three people were shot late Friday night at a nightclub called Mary’s Place on Ron McNair Boulevard.
Less than 24 hours later, another person was shot at a home on Peachtree Street around 9:45 p.m. Saturday.
Leslie Hudson, who has called Lake City home all her life, said times have definitely changed.
“Me being raised and born here when I was coming up, going to school we never had all of that. It’s very concerning and with me having grands and young adult children myself it’s just a big concern that’s all,” Hudson said.
Lake City Mayor Lovith Anderson said the city is working closely with the police department on both shootings.
He said there will be a prayer vigil at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on the downtown Village Green because of the recent increase in violence.
There will be a second community meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Wesley United Methodist Church on Deep River Street where they’ll discuss possible causes for the spike in violence plaguing not only Lake City but communities across the nation.
Anderson said he’s thankful the two recent shootings weren’t fatal, but that may not always be the case.
“I’d hate to get that phone call in the middle of the night that says, ‘Mayor we just had a shooting... one, two deceased,’” he said. “Nobody wants to get that kind of phone call so we’re trying to be proactive in bringing the community together and say let’s find the solutions.”
The Lake City Police Department is still investigating both shootings.
