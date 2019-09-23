Judge rules accused killer Brandon Council competent to proceed with trial

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A judge has ruled that accused killer Brandon Council is competent to proceed with his murder trial.
Judge Bryan Harwell announced his ruling Monday after Council was seen by a forensic psychologist and psychiatrist over the weekend. Both found the defendant competent to stand trial.
The trial was delayed late last week after the defense filed a motion requesting the competency evaluation for Council. He faces two counts of murder in connection to the 2017 CresCom Bank robbery in Conway that ended with the deaths of employees Donna Major and Katie Skeen.
Council wore an orange prison jumpsuit and shackles while appearing in court Monday. He’s previously worn formal attire during days of testimony.
Jurors did not report to court on Monday but are expected to return Tuesday at 9 a.m.
While addressing Harwell, prosecutors said they will file a motion concerning the defense’s plan to have a mental expert present evidence of Council’s family’s mental health history.
Prosecutors said they’re concerned the expert presenting the defendant’s family’s history and risk factors will invite the jury to speculate that Council may have inherited a mental illness.
The defense argued that the expert will not say Council has a mental illness, but provide a layout of his family’s mental health tree. The judge didn’t make a ruling at the time because the motion hadn’t been filed yet.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.