‘It was like a movie’: Witness describes high-speed chase on Highway 31

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An Horry County man said he found himself in the middle of a high-speed chase as it played out Saturday afternoon on Highway 31.
There were tense moments as the high-speed chase unfolded on Highway 31. Tyler Neeves captured the chase on camera and said he is still stunned by it.
“It was like a movie. It was like he whipped in reverse, took off and we tried to stay a little bit further away,” said Neeves.
Neeves was heading southbound when he watched the situation escalate. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, it began when troopers responded to a call for a reckless driver in a neighborhood off Carolina Forest Boulevard. Authorities said the driver sped off and led troopers on a chase.
“We saw two cop cars chasing a little red car, and another cop car pulled out in front of it to try and stop it. It got trapped in between the cars, rammed one of them and then threw it in reverse like a movie, spun out and took off the other way,” said Neeves.
Neeves said he watched the driver speed through oncoming traffic on the wrong side of the road, slamming into several cars along the way.
“Multiple cars, the police car, one cop even jumped out and pulled out a gun to try and get him to stop, and he kept going," said Neeves.
Authorities said the chase ended when the driver crashed near Pirates Voyage. The driver was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for injuries.
Troopers said right now they’re reviewing footage of the incident to determine what charges will be filed against the driver.
