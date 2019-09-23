‘I think we did the right thing’: Jury foreman in Sidney Moorer retrial discusses verdict

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The jury foreman in a high-profile kidnapping case spoke out to WMBF News about what happened inside the deliberation room.
Wanda Simms said she and all the other jurors took every day seriously and believes they made the right decision when it came to finding Sidney Moorer guilty of kidnapping Heather Elvis.
“It was hard, it was very hard," Simms said. "Especially when they put the picture of Heather up.”
It was a two-week trial but ended with a decision Simms and the other 11 jurors will have to live with forever.
“I think we did the right thing," she said. "I have to live with this for the rest of my life, that I deprive someone of their freedom and I don’t take that light and I don’t think they do either.”
Simms served as the lead juror and she said throughout the entire trial she made sure to listen attentively to the evidence and listen to both sides.
But Simms said there were several pieces of evidence that pointed to Moorer’s guilt.
“The mirror really, when she couldn’t see the mirror,” she said.
The mirror she’s talking about is the one in the surveillance video showing Tammy Moorer checking for any kind of “bugs” or recording equipment the Moorers thought the police may have left.
Another surveillance video Simms spoke about was of the Moorers cleaning their truck.
“After seeing their house, they’re not people who cleans trucks or homes or anything,” she said.
Simms said what followed the truck cleaning was a red flag for her as well.
“Burning the rags was important too," she said. "Back in the day we use to clean our vehicles and we always wash the rags and use it again. You get a good rag you aren’t gonna throw it in the fire.”
She also pointed out in the surveillance video she never saw Tammy’s sister giving the gift to Sidney and she said she didn’t see the kit either, just a shop vac.
While most of the jury left before the judge determined his sentence, Simms stayed and heard Sidney’s comment to the judge after the Elvis family said they just wanted answers.
“When he said ‘I can’t give you what you want, I wish I could,' he didn’t say, ‘I’m really sorry, I care for Heather, I didn’t mean this to happen or I’m innocent, I don’t know a thing about this, you’ve got the right person,’ what he said was very telling," she said. "I hope he has enough remorse he takes advantage of having a year to come clean and tell somebody what really happened.”
Simms said throughout the trial she would look over to Sidney and never saw emotion and she tried to make eye contact with him a few times.
“You can tell a lot by looking in someone’s eye and he never did that," she said. "The only time he really cried was when he was found guilty and that was for him, not for Heather.”
Simms said she feels sorry for both families and believes as a whole the jury made the right decision.
