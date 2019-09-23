Hunger Crusaders serving up hope for Florence flood victims

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - While the flood waters has receded, there are still hundreds of communities throughout South Carolina recovering from Hurricane Florence.
For the last year on every third Saturday of each month, Hunger Crusaders have been serving up meals and smiles to communities still rebuilding.
“The heartbreak that’s there and out in those areas, people don’t have the opportunity to move somewhere else,” said Micheal Tyler.
A year after the storm, some communities still remain in disrepair, but over that time volunteers with Hunger Crusaders haven’t given up on the families.
“Just to take their mind off things for that second by giving them food, we can be that blessing to them that day,” said Tah’ja Washington.
After Hurricane Florence and even Dorian, the Hunger Crusaders stepped in right away traveling to neighborhoods in Marion, Mullins and in Socastee, providing warm meals and encouragement to those in the community.
“There was a lady out there in Marion and said every year they’re forgotten and that really started pulling on my heart so I said we need to get out there and see what it’s all about,” said Tyler.
Since then, the Hunger Crusaders have continued to keep their promise spending the third Saturday of each month in neighborhoods, even that weren’t impacted by the flood but are going through tough times.
“We all have time, sometimes I don’t always make time for stuff, but I always make time for this right here,” said Washington.
Every meal comes with a blessing and as the Hunger Crusaders lean on their faith for each mission in hopes of not just sparking change in each community, but every life.
“This all started out with God pulling me in one direction of disaster relief and you think you’re going one way and then all of a sudden he opens another path for you,” said Tyler.
Hunger Crusaders hope to add a third food trailer to their fleet to provide meals in three neighborhoods every third Saturday of each month.
If you’re interested in volunteering, go to the Hunger Crusaders Facebook page.
