Horry County School board hopes to fill vacant seat by December

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Schools board outlined their plan to fill a position left vacant by a former member submitted her resignation.
Holly Heniford was arrested and charged with DUI in early September. An officer found her silver SUV in the middle of the Highway 31 exit ramp on Robert Edge Parkway. Bystanders told the officer that Heniford had been asleep in the car and was just waking up. The officer administered three sobriety tests and then placed her under arrest.
Heniford represented Area 1, which includes Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach.
Here is the timeline on the process to fill the vacant seat:
- September 25: Applications will be accepted. Applications will be accepted for 21 days
- October 16: Posting will expire.
- November 4: Board members will review the applications in a special called meeting and vote on who they want to interview.
- November 11: Potential candidates will be interviewed. Board members have the option to vote at the end of the meeting on who will fill the vacancy.
- November 18: If board members don’t vote on November 11, they will vote on this date. If board members voted on November 11, then they will swear-in the new board member.
- December 9: If board members voted on November 18, they will swear-in the new board members on this date.
The person who fills the Area 1 seat will be able to serve until the 2020 election.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.