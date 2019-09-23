Former Gander Mountain location set to reopen as Planet Fitness

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The old Gander Mountain store at 1049 Glenforest Drive located off U.S. 501 near Tanger Outlets has sat vacant for roughly two years now after going out of business in May 2017.
Since then, the property owner has been working to find the right fit for the property. Now, a portion of the building is set to reopen next year as a Planet Fitness location.
Adam Cates, president of Tradd Commercial, said plans for the building have included medical offices, retail, or leasing the spaces as it sits.
Cates said the nearly 44,000-foot space is a prime location off U.S. 501 that generates lots of foot traffic. As the area continues to grow, the real estate is expected to be even more sought after.
The other half of the building is still on the market and Cates said they’re currently in talks to lease nearly 22,000 square feet of the remaining space. Property owners are in talks with two separate businesses that will be beneficial to the area.
“That building is about 45,000 square feet; there aren’t many 45,000 square foot users. You might have 60 people nationwide that will take that spot and if it doesn’t meet their exact criteria, they’re going to pass on it," Cates said. "And that’s why you’re looking at a limited pool. It’s in a great location - with Carolina Forest Boulevard dumping out there, with Tanger Outlets next door - and I’ll tell you, anytime they are widening a road, that’s a great place for retail or service establishment to be.”
Cates said the new Planet Fitness off U.S. 501 is set to open its doors sometime between April and June of 2020.
