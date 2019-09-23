FIRST ALERT: Lorenzo becomes the 12th named storm of the season and joins Karen and Jerry

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We continue to watch the three named systems in the Atlantic as we start the new work week. Karen will beed to be closely watched as an escape out to sea is not certain at this time.
KAREN
Tropical Storm Karen was located near latitude 14.9 North, longitude 64.8 West. Karen is moving toward the north-northwest near 12 mph , and this general motion is forecast to continue today. A turn toward the north is expected by Tuesday. On the forecast track, the center of Karen will move across the eastern Caribbean Sea today, and pass pass near or over Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands Tuesday morning. Karen will move over the western Atlantic to the north of Puerto Rico on Tuesday night and Wednesday. Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts. Little overall change in strength is forecast during the next 48 hours. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles from the center.
High pressure may may block any movement of Karen to the north/northeast by next week. The latest model guidance continues to show the idea of turn west by the weekend. Obviously, this will change and will be something we will have to watch closely over the next few days.
JERRY
Tropical Storm Jerry was located near latitude 28.1 North, longitude 68.0 West. Jerry is moving toward the north-northwest near 7 mph, and this general motion should continue today. A turn to the north is expected tonight followed by a turn to the northeast on Tuesday. On the forecast track, the center of Jerry is expected to pass near Bermuda by Tuesday night or early Wednesday. Maximum sustained winds are near 65 mph with higher gusts. Gradual weakening is expected during the next few days. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles from the center.
Tropical storm conditions are expected on Bermuda by late Tuesday. Jerry is expected to produce 1 to 3 inches of rainfall across Bermuda through Wednesday.
TROPICAL STORM LORENZO
Tropical Storm Lorenzo was located near latitude 11.1 North, longitude 24.1 West. Lorenzo is moving toward the west near 18 mph. A motion toward the west-northwest is expected starting tonight, and this is forecast to continue through the middle of the week. On the forecast track, the center of the tropical storm should pass well to the south of the Cabo Verde Islands today and tonight. Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 40 mph with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is forecast, and Lorenzo is expected to become a hurricane by Wednesday. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center.
