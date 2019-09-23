FIRST ALERT: Karen becomes a depression, Lorenzo forecast to become a category 3

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We continue to watch the three named systems in the Atlantic as we start the new work week. Karen will need to be closely watched as an escape out to sea is not certain at this time.
KAREN
Tropical Depression Karen was located near latitude 15.9 North, longitude 65.6 West. The depression is moving toward the north-northwest near 13 mph. A turn toward the north is expected late tonight or early Tuesday, and a northward to north-northeastward motion should continue through Wednesday night. On the forecast track, the center of Karen will move across the eastern Caribbean Sea this evening, and pass near or over Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands late tonight or Tuesday morning. Karen will move over the western Atlantic to the north of Puerto Rico Tuesday night and Wednesday. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast during the next 48 hours.
High pressure may may block any movement of Karen to the north/northeast by next week. The latest model guidance continues to show the idea of turn west by the weekend. Obviously, this will change and will be something we will have to watch closely over the next few days.
JERRY
Tropical Storm Jerry was located near latitude 28.4 North, longitude 68.3 West. Jerry is moving toward the north-northwest near 6 mph, and this general motion should continue tonight. A turn to the northeast is expected on Tuesday, followed by a turn to the east-northeast on Wednesday. On the forecast track, the center of Jerry is expected to pass near Bermuda by early Wednesday. Maximum sustained winds are near 65 mph with higher gusts. Gradual weakening is forecast during the next few days. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles from the center.
Tropical storm conditions are expected on Bermuda by late Tuesday. Jerry is expected to produce 1 to 3 inches of rainfall across Bermuda through Wednesday.
TROPICAL STORM LORENZO
Tropical Storm Lorenzo was located near latitude 11.3 North, longitude 25.5 West. Lorenzo is moving toward the west near 16 mph . A westward to west-northwestward motion at a similar forward speed is anticipated for the next several days. On the forecast track, the center of the tropical storm will pass well to the south of the Cabo Verde Islands tonight. Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 45 mph with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is forecast, and Lorenzo is expected to become a hurricane by Wednesday. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles from the center.
Be sure to stay updated with us throughout the week for the latest information.
