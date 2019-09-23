First Alert: First week of Fall features summer heat and humidity

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s the first day of fall but our forecast this week is reminding us of the past couple of months with the increasing heat and humidity. The good news? It will not be as hot or as humid as what we have felt in July or August. The bad news? It’s not fall weather by any means.
Highs today will climb into the low-mid 80s along the Grand Strand with mostly sunny skies. Highs in the Pee Dee will reach the upper 80s to lower 90s today with the humidity slowly beginning to increase.
The humidity will begin to increase and looks to be at it’s worst for the middle and end of the week. Today and tomorrow look to feature heat index values in the upper 80s to lower 90s. That’s not terrible but it’s still not ideal as we are coming to the end of September. Highs on Tuesday will not change much. The 90s will return for everyone in the Pee Dee and the mid 80s will be more common here in Myrtle Beach and along the beaches.
A mix of sun and clouds will help keep temperatures in check on Wednesday with no much change. The heat index on Wednesday looks to peak into the mid 90s for the Pee Dee with slightly cooler heat index values on the beaches. It’s not until Thursday and Friday where the upper 90s to even triple digit heat index will be possible. The best chances for that look to be in the afternoon on both Thursday and Friday when our temperatures are near the upper 80s along the beaches and the low-mid 90s for the Pee Dee.
Rain chances look very limited for the next seven days. Outside of a stray shower on Wednesday or Friday, that’s about all we have. Even then, the chances are so low, that you will not find them in the forecast. We will keep an eye on this as we head throughout the week. For now, enjoy your Monday and make it a great one.
