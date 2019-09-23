First Alert: First week of Fall features summer heat and humidity

A mix of sun and clouds will help keep temperatures in check on Wednesday with no much change. The heat index on Wednesday looks to peak into the mid 90s for the Pee Dee with slightly cooler heat index values on the beaches. It’s not until Thursday and Friday where the upper 90s to even triple digit heat index will be possible. The best chances for that look to be in the afternoon on both Thursday and Friday when our temperatures are near the upper 80s along the beaches and the low-mid 90s for the Pee Dee.