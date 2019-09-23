FIRST ALERT: Fall on the calendar, summer on the thermometer

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Unseasonably hot and increasingly humid weather will remain in place through the rest of the week and into the weekend.
The pleasant fall weather of last week will be replaced by increasing heat and humidity this week with summer-like weather holding firm.
Tonight will see temperatures remaining considerably warmer than the last few nights with readings dropping into the lower 70s at the beach and upper 60s inland.
Tuesday will see temperatures reaching the upper 80s at the beach and 90 across the Pee Dee.
Heat will continue to build through the rest of the week with temperatures steady in the upper 80s at the beach and lower 90s inland. With increasing humidity, it will continue to feel more like summer as the heat index reaches as high as 100 by the end of the week.
The forecast remains rain-free all the way through the weekend which is bad news. Most areas have not seen significant rainfall since Dorian passed just off shore on September 5th.
