Conway’s state-of-the-art cancer center opens Tuesday for patients

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A ribbon-cutting was held Monday for the new Conway Medical Center Cancer Center.
The new cancer center, which is affiliated with Duke Health, will be open for patients on Tuesday.
The CMC Cancer Center will include infusion services for patients in need of chemotherapy, intravenous medications and other blood products.
The cancer center will also be equipped with the latest technologies in one single convenient location.
Its affiliation with Duke Health provides CMC access to the most current training and staff education when it comes to cancer and cancer-related health issues.
The new space will also feature a peaceful and relaxing atmosphere for those receiving treatments.
