First Alert: Nice Sunday ahead, summer heat returns this week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s another cool and crisp start for Sunday with temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. As you head throughout the morning hours, expect a nice cool start before temperatures warm up for the afternoon. Highs today will be very similar to what we saw on Saturday with readings in the lower 80s along the beaches and the mid-upper 80s inland. The humidity will remain low for this afternoon.
Summer-like heat and humidity will return in full force by the new work week as temperatures climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s. In addition, humidity will increase as well, helping put our cooler weather on hold.
For the first day of fall tomorrow, look for highs to climb into the upper 80s inland and the lower 80s on the beaches. You will notice a slight uptick in the humidity for Monday and eventually into the middle of the week. By Tuesday, that is when we will see the lower 90s for areas inland.
Rain chances look very low for the next seven days as the dry stretch of weather continues. Of course, if anything changes, you will be able to find it here or on our WMBF First Alert Weather App. Have a great Sunday!
