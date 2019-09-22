First Alert: Nice Sunday ahead, summer heat returns this week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s another cool and crisp start for Sunday with temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. As you head throughout the morning hours, expect a nice cool start before temperatures warm up for the afternoon. Highs today will be very similar to what we saw on Saturday with readings in the lower 80s along the beaches and the mid-upper 80s inland. The humidity will remain low for this afternoon.