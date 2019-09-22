Community honors Dr. Emily England Clyburn at celebration of life

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia community is honoring the life of Dr. Emily England Clyburn at a celebration of life at Brookland Baptist Church in West Columbia at 5 p.m.
The longtime wife of South Carolina's U. S. Representative Jim Clyburn passed away on Thursday, at the age of 80.
She was married to U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-SC) for 58 years.
Born in Berkeley County near Moncks Corner, Emily Clyburn came from a rural area and made a name from herself.
That started during her time at South Carolina State University and continued when she got her masters in Librarianship from Atlanta University and the University of South Carolina.
She was a librarian, activist, philanthropist, and trailblazer in her own right, who will be dearly missed.
Throughout her life, she fought for civil rights and the education of everyone. She was a lifetime member of the NAACP and active at Morris Brown AME Church in Charleston.
Governor Henry McMaster has ordered flags in South Carolina be flown at half-staff Monday in her honor.
Her funeral will be Monday, September 23rd at 11 a.m at Morris Brown AME Church in Charleston.
She will be laid to rest at Crescent Hill Memorial.
Family members request that in lieu of flowers, people contribute to the Emily England Clyburn Honors College Endowment at SCSU and/or the Emily E. Clyburn Huddle Room at the Cathy Novinger Girl Scout Leadership Center in Columbia.
The House Major Leader has canceled votes on Monday, Sept. 23 so members can attend Emily Clyburn’s funeral.
