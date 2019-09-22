Coastal Routes UMass in 62-28 Road Win

The touchdown pass was Carpenter’s second of the season and White’s first career TD reception and put the visitors in front 21-7 with 9:21 to play in the first half. Following a second Ally five-yard TD run which cut the Chants lead back to seven at 21-14, the offense quickly got the score back less than two minutes later as Payton completed back-to-back passes of 23 and 19 yards to T’Qele Holmes and Bedgood, respectively, before running back Jacqez Hairston finished the drive out with a 31-yard run and a two-yard plunge to add to the Coastal lead at 28-14 with 4:40 to go in the half.