Under new management, Conway movie theater set to re-open

--- this story courtesy of our news partners at MyHorryNews.com ---
CONWAY, SC -- Conway’s movie theater will reopen next month under new ownership.
The venue closed in January amid the bankruptcy of its parent company, Frank Theaters. Missouri-based B&B Theatres has acquired the over 2,000-seat theater and it plans to re-open in mid-October.
“We’re hoping to open October 10 with ten theaters,” said Ken Taylor, who worked for the theater under Frank’s leadership and has returned under the new owner.
B&B is the sixth largest theater chain in the United States, according to the company’s website. The company dates back to 1924 and operates more than 50 theaters in eight states. The Conway acquisition, which is already listed on the B&B website, is the company’s first in South Carolina. The other theaters are in Kansas, Florida, Missouri, Oklahoma, Mississippi, Iowa and Texas.
A representative for B&B’s corporate office could not be reached for comment.
Taylor said he’s optimistic about the new owner’s plans, which include completely remodeling the Conway theater by the fall of 2020. The transformation has already begun, and the theater will remain open during all of the renovations, Taylor said.
Changes include a new roof and HVAC system. Next week, crews will begin cleaning up the lot and working on landscaping.
The Conway theater’s property, which covers about 10 acres, was transferred on Sept. 10 to a Texas-based LLC called Conway Movie Co., according to Horry County property records. The theater was acquired through the foreclosure process from Surrey Bank and Trust for $2.65 million.
Taylor said B&B has been pursuing the property for months and they finally went public Saturday during the Aynor Harvest HoeDown parade, and with a booth at the event.
The mood was much more optimistic than during the final weeks of Frank Theaters’ ownership.
At that time the theater had many technical difficulties, including loss of connection with the popular Fandango ticketing site, no internet access, and credit card machine woes. The theater was a cash-only operation for over a month and the power was briefly out for a few days just before Christmas.
Taylor said the problem was never the community’s support. And the new ownership has already shown a dramatic difference, even bringing back some former employees.
The theatre will host a hiring event next Saturday at the theatre at 220 Rivertown Boulevard in Conway from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Future movie times will be viewable after opening at www.bbtheatres.com
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.