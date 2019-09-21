Suspect leads Highway Patrol on high-speed chase down Highway 31

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says a suspect led officials on a high-speed chase through Horry County Saturday.
Cpl. Sonny Collins with SCHP says troopers got a call around 3 p.m. in regards to a reckless driver in a neighborhood off Carolina Forest Boulevard.
Collins says when a trooper saw the vehicle, it fled.
The vehicle ended up on Highway 31, and it started driving the wrong way, according to Collins.
Collins says the driver exited off Highway 31, and troopers lost sight of the vehicle.
Collins also says Horry County Police ended up seeing the vehicle a short time later, and the driver crashed the car in front of Pirates Voyage.
The driver was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center, according to Collins.
He says officials are working on filing charges.
