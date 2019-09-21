Police: Driver flees traffic stop, hits another vehicle in the Pee Dee

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) – Darlington police said a driver tried to get away from officers but ended up hitting another vehicle instead.
Officers performed a traffic stop at 12:11 p.m. on South Main and Jessamine streets.
The driver of the vehicle stopped but when the officer approached the vehicle, the driver attempted to flee, according to police.
Officers said the driver turned into the path of an oncoming vehicle and caused a crash.
The driver of the second vehicle was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
The name of the driver in the suspect vehicle hasn’t been released.
The incident is being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.