Panthers fans react to news that Cam Newton will miss Sunday’s game

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Carolina Panthers made the news official Friday afternoon. Quarterback Cam Newton will not be playing in Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals.
The team's most recent injury report indicated that Newton has been officially ruled out for Sunday's game. In a Thursday press conference, head coach Ron Rivera indicated that backup quarterback Kyle Allen has been preparing to be the starter.
WBTV asked fans about the Newton injury news Friday night and got a mix of responses.
Panthers fan Perez Bowser said he was disappointed to hear Newton was being plagued by yet another injury.
"I was kinda sad man. He's a great player. It's just crazy to hear he's out with a foot injury again," said Bowser.
Eric Hughes, another Panthers fan, is hopeful Newton will get the rest he needs to return to the team healthy.
"It's kinda good. Maybe he needs to take a break. We want him to get better for himself and the team," explained Hughes.
During the 2018 season, Newton battled a shoulder injury and underwent surgery. Now, the issue appears to be an injury to the quarterback’s left foot.
"He's really tried to come back and first the shoulder last year and now the foot. It seems to be one thing after the other so I really feel bad for him," said football fan Meg Alexander.
While many Panthers fans are unfamiliar with backup quarterback Kyle Allen, they're hopeful he can step in and produce.
"Confidence is key so if his teammates believe in him then I feel like he'll have more confidence in himself," said Panthers fan Lamar Leake.
The Panthers are scheduled to take on the Cardinals in Arizona Sunday. The game is slated to begin at 4:05 p.m. ET.
