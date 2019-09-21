Columbia teacher starts ‘positivi-tees’ movement at elementary school

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you’re looking for a boost of positivity, look no further than Rice Creek Elementary, where positivity is worn on the inside and the outside.
Third grade teacher Kate Christian said she saw a post while thinking about her upcoming curriculum for the book “Wonder.” It sparked her imagination.
“I saw a shirt that said, ‘If you can be anything, be kind,’ and I thought -- let’s bring that positivity to the classrooms and the school,” she said.
Christian said after a conversation with her school principal, the “positivi-tees” movement began, with every Friday designated as the day where students and teachers are encouraged to wear shirts with inspiring and feel-good messaging.
“The students have been so excited," she said. "They love to come in and show their friends the shirts. I get so excited seeing them come in their shirts.”
Christian said she’s noticed a change in her classroom and in the school in general.
“We have these family meetings -- we call them that in the classroom -- and that’s been a big discussion recently, that we’re all different, but we all bring something special," she said.
The “positivi-tees” movement has spread to other schools too and Christian said she hopes it can spread statewide.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.