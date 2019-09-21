Authorities capture Florence murder suspect; 1 still wanted

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – One of the two men wanted for murder in Florence is behind bars.
Quinterris Carmichael was taken into custody around 3:05 p.m. Friday. He was wanted for murder in the shooting death of Tydrecus Williams on Lucas Street.
Authorities said that they received information that Carmichael was in Marion. Multiple agencies, including the Florence Police Department, Marion Police Department and the State Law Enforcement Division, worked together to take him into custody without incident.
He is currently in the Florence County Detention Center.
Authorities also arrested Tyrin Jones in the case.
She is charged with misprison of a felony after investigators said she concealed crucial information from officers during the investigation.
Police are still searching for Tirik Johnson-Epps in the case. He is wanted for murder.
There is a cash reward in the case for any information that leads to Johnson-Epps’ arrest
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC (1-888-274-6372).
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.