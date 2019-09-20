30 YEARS LATER: Hurricane Hugo by the numbers

Mt. Pleasant and Awendaw, SC: Ground zero for Hugo’s landfall on the South Carolina coast, Mt. Pleasant suffered heavy wind damage to structures and trees. Roads were impassible due to the volume of debris. Multiple fishing boats were sunk in Shem Creek. Bulls Bay just north of Mt. Pleasant was the site of the highest presumed storm surge, up to 20 feet based on debris marks noted after the storm. In Awendaw the storm surge reached 19.4 feet, and the U.S. 17 bridge across Awendaw Creek was destroyed. Hugo still holds the record for the highest storm surge ever observed on the east coast of the US. Wing gusts reached 140 mph.