17-year-old student accused of bringing gun onto school campus in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – A 17-year-old student was arrested after police said he brought a gun onto school campus.
The Lumberton Police Department was notified Tuesday afternoon that a student had shown a gun to someone on campus.
An investigation was conducted, and the student was found off-campus.
The student is charged with having a weapon on campus and possession of a weapon by a minor.
The student’s name will not be released because of their age.
WMBF News has reached out to police and to the school district to find out which school this happened at and the consequences the student will face.
