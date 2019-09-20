WATCH: Video shows Moorers cleaning truck, burning rags after Heather Elvis disappearance

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The 15th Circuit Solicitor’s office has released the new video that was presented in the high-profile kidnapping case of Heather Elvis.
A jury convicted Sidney Moorer on Wednesday of kidnapping Elvis in December 2013. This was the second time he was put on trial on the kidnapping charge after the first trial ended in a hung jury.
At the beginning of the video, you can see Sidney and his wife Tammy Moorer come outside of their home and share a kiss, along with two other people.
The video goes on to show Sidney and Tammy Moorer cleaning a black Ford F-150 on Dec. 22, 2013. Elvis disappeared on Dec. 18, 2013.
SIDNEY MOORER TRIAL COVERAGE:
Horry County police Lt. Peter Cestare testified that the two were extensively cleaning the vehicle on the outside and inside. In the video, you can the doors of the F-150 open while Sidney thoroughly cleans the inside and outside of the door.
Then later in the video, it appears that Sidney is in the backyard burning something because some smoke can be seen.
Cestare testified that the rags that were used to clean the car were burned in a pile in the yard.
Sidney Moorer was sentenced to 30 years in prison on the kidnapping charge. His defense attorneys announced they will appeal the ruling.
Tammy Moorer was convicted in October 2018 of kidnapping Elvis. She was sentenced to 30 years in prison.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.