Trial for Brandon Council could be delayed after defense requests mental evaluation

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – The attorneys for accused killer Brandon Council have filed a motion for a mental evaluation on Friday, day four of his trial.
Council’s attorneys said a recent “episode” led them to file the motion. They told the judge they have a doctor on the way and the physician should arrive by 11 p.m.
According to the defense, the doctor has a relationship with Council. They said a second examiner that the government agrees with can evaluate the defendant on Sunday.
The judge said he was concerned if this can all be done by Monday. He added he doesn’t like delays because they have a jury, but understands mental evaluations are necessary in some cases and can happen at any time.
The government requested that in addition to these evaluations, Council’s previous records also be disclosed and presented in court. They also want the names of the evaluators.
Council is accused of killing bank employees Katie Skeen and Donna Major during a 2017 bank robbery at a CresCom bank branch in Conway.
