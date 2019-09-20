Suspect Search: Authorities say a Facebook call ended with a victim’s front door being knocked in

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities said one victim woke up to find herself in a life-threatening situation, and a second person claims a Facebook call ended with her front door being knocked off the hinges.
Horry County police are trying to find Luis Rodriguez.
Authorities responded to in July to the area of Eastport Boulevard in Little River for a possible domestic situation in progress.
The victim told police she and Rodriguez were in a home relaxing when he woke her up by pulling her hair, screaming at her and threatening her with a knife.
She said he then took her phone when she tried to call 911, then he hit her with a closed fist about 20 times, strangled her with both hands and spit on her before she got away.
Police searched but could not find Rodriguez.
He’s charged with first-degree assault and battery.
He’s 38 years old and is listed as homeless.
Horry County police are also looking for Santrel Deandre Sutton.
They responded to Conway in early September for a domestic complaint.
The victim told officers that Sutton had a gun and kicked in her door, then took off.
The victim said Sutton Facebook called her and while they were on the phone, someone else called her and he got angry and started to curse at her. The victim said she then hung up the phone.
Later she heard a loud banging coming from the door. She went to the door and saw Sutton standing outside through the peephole in the door. The victim said she did not say anything.
The banging continued until the victim said she saw the suspect coming through the door which was off of the hinges. The victim said Sutton pulled a small black handgun from his waistband and showed it to her.
While the victim was on the phone with 911 she said Sutton left the home.
He’s charged with first-degree domestic violence and first-degree burglary.
He’s 24 years old with a last known address of Futrell Drive in Myrtle Beach.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.