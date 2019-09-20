Science with Sean: Create a storm in a glass

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A fun way to make it rain in your kitchen, and learning how clouds hold, and let go of, water. Here’s what you’ll need to get the storm brewing.
Ingredients:
Shaving Cream (Important, you need FOAM, not Gel)
Food Coloring
Clear Glass
Spoon
Squirt Bottle or Dripper
Step 1
Fill the glass half full with water
Step 2
Add some shaving cream so it comes up about 3/4 of the way up the glass. Use the spoon or fingers to smooth it out.
Step 3
In a separate container or bottle, fill with water and put 5-10 drops of food coloring.
Step 4:
Slowly drip by drip (or use the spoon) to add water in. See how many drops it takes before your storm starts to happen.
What’s happening:
Clouds hold water droplets. Eventually once they become too heavy, gravity takes over and the water falls to earth. The shaving cream is acting as the cloud, and then the water falls through once the storm becomes too heavy.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.