Science with Sean: Create a storm in a glass
By Sean Bailey | September 20, 2019 at 9:22 AM EDT - Updated September 20 at 9:22 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A fun way to make it rain in your kitchen, and learning how clouds hold, and let go of, water. Here’s what you’ll need to get the storm brewing.

Ingredients:

Shaving Cream (Important, you need FOAM, not Gel)

Food Coloring

Clear Glass

Spoon

Squirt Bottle or Dripper

Shaving Foam, Water, Food Coloring and a Glass (Source: WMBF Science with Sean)

Step 1

Fill the glass half full with water

Step 2

Add some shaving cream so it comes up about 3/4 of the way up the glass. Use the spoon or fingers to smooth it out.

Shaving foam about 3/4 of the glass full (Source: WMBF Science with Sean)
Smooth the shaving foam evenly (Source: WMBF Science with Sean)

Step 3

In a separate container or bottle, fill with water and put 5-10 drops of food coloring.

To the squirt bottle (Source: WMBF Science with Sean)

Step 4:

Slowly drip by drip (or use the spoon) to add water in. See how many drops it takes before your storm starts to happen.

See how clouds can hold water (Source: WMBF Science with Sean)

What’s happening:

Clouds hold water droplets. Eventually once they become too heavy, gravity takes over and the water falls to earth. The shaving cream is acting as the cloud, and then the water falls through once the storm becomes too heavy.

Carefully let water on the clouds to see the reaction (Source: WMBF Science with Sean)

