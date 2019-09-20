SC woman who drove minivan with children inside into ocean allowed to return home

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) - A South Carolina woman who drove a minivan with her children inside into the Atlantic Ocean in Florida five years ago has been allowed to return home to her family.
A judge on Thursday allowed 38-year-old Ebony Wilkerson to leave Daytona Beach, where she’d been in jail or transitional care since March 4, 2014.
The family lives in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. She was pregnant when the incident occurred.
She’ll remain on medication and see a counselor at home.
