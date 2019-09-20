Restaurant Scorecard: Inspectors uncover drain flies, a strainer used as a drain trap

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Inspectors with the Department of Health and Environmental Control discovered a variety of violations at restaurants in Horry County.
We begin this week’s Restaurant Scorecard with Ultimate California Pizza at 1502 Highway 17 North in Surfside Beach.
Inspectors observed improper date markings on a variety of foods.
The back door was not tight-fitting on the bottom and the weatherstripping was in poor repair allowing daylight to be seen, according to a DHEC report.
Health officials found drain flies in the facility, especially over the three compartment sink.
Inspectors also said they found a cutting board being stored on the floor and a strainer being used as a drain trap.
Inspectors found plumbing under the three-compartment sink in poor repair and there was also a leak.
Lighting discovered over the dish area and the prep tables was off and not working, the report stated.
Inspectors gave Ultimate California Pizza an 88 out of 100.
Next up is Rockefellers Raw Bar at 3613 Highway 17 in North Myrtle Beach.
Inspectors found a buildup of debris on the potato slicer.
They also said they found improper cooling times and temperatures with seafood chowder, she-crab soup, gumbo and a variety of other food.
Knives were being stored improperly and there was a build-up of grime on the interior of stainless pans and on the exterior sides of the cooking equipment, according to the DHEC report.
Inspectors also found a wall in poor repair with tile missing.
Inspectors gave Rockefellers Raw Bar an 89 out of 100.
One perfect score this week. The flawless performance goes to Corrado’s Pizza at 10177 North Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach.
Two restaurants we've told you were coming are finally here and open for business.
Delish Bistro in the former Ruby Tuesday along Highway 544 in front of the Lowe's Food in Horry County is now serving.
Tropical Smoothie off International Drive in Carolina Forest is also open for business.
