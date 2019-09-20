114 pounds of marijuana seized from bus after traffic stop in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Deputies seized 114 pounds of marijuana from a passenger bus following a traffic stop Friday morning in Florence County.
According to a news release from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, deputies stopped the bus for a moving violation around 7:20 a.m. on I-95 near mile marker 152 in the Timmonsville area.
Deputies said during the investigation, a canine alerted to the odor of narcotics coming from the luggage area of the bus.
According to the release, deputies searched the luggage area and found three large suitcases with 114.4 pounds of marijuana inside.
Deputies said no arrests were made at the scene and the investigation is ongoing.
