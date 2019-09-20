Police: Teen breaks into Conway home, holds woman against her will

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A 17-year-old is facing charges after breaking into a Conway home and holding a woman against her will, police said.
Jullien Bell was arrested on Thursday and charged with first-degree burglary, kidnapping, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, unlawful possession of a firearm, and pointing and presenting a firearm at a person.
Shortly after 8 p.m. on Sept. 13, officers responded to a home in the 1500 block of Racepath Avenue for a burglary and kidnapping call, according to a Conway police report.
Police said Bell forced his way into the home and was expecting the residence to be occupied. According to the report, one victim escaped to call for help while another woman was held against her will.
Bell rummaged through drawers in an apparent attempt to remove something from the home, the report states. Police said Bell left the home without closing the door and fled in an unknown direction.
Evidence was collected from the scene and Bell was identified in a photo line-up on Tuesday by one of the victims, according to police.
A person brought Bell to the police station after warrants were issued for his arrest. Bell told officers he had no knowledge of the incident and was at a family member’s home, the report states.
Bell is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
