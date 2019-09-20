Police investigating armed robbery at Aynor McDonald’s

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police are investigating an armed robbery at a McDonald’s Thursday night, HCPD spokesperson Mikayla Moskov said.
The incident happened at the restaurant located at 2595 U.S. 501 in Aynor.
According to an HCPD report, a BOLO was issued after the robbery for a red Dodge Ram with a dent in the door occupied by three men. At around 10:45 p.m., an officer spotted the vehicle and decided to follow it. Police said the vehicle came to a stop at Kitty Lane and Beau Street.
One of the men exited the vehicle and walked away in a “fast pace” between two trailers, the report states. The other men then reportedly exited the vehicle and began to rummage through the bed of the truck.
According to the report, officers stopped the vehicle after the men attempted to leave the scene. Police said they were detained without incident.
Moskov said as of about noon Friday, no warrants have been served. She added the suspects will be identified if they are charged.
Although the alleged incident happened in the city limits of Aynor, HCPD is the lead agency, according to Moskov.
WMBF News has reached out to the Aynor Police Department for more information on the case.
